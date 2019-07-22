Pennsylvania looks to expand craft beer industry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Grants are being made available through the state Department of Agriculture with the goal of expanding the brewing industry in Pennsylvania.

The grants will be used to conduct promotion, marketing, and research projects to increase the quality, profitability, production, and sale of malt and brewed beverages produced in Pennsylvania.

Department officials say they’re looking for projects that would increase the production, quality, or yield of things like barley and hops in the state.

“They’re not really traditional Pennsylvania crops, so they’re in tremendous demand now and consumers want locally sourced items,” department spokeswoman Shannon Powers said. “People want locally produced items. They want to know who’s the face behind this product? Who made it and what is it?’ It’s part of the whole buy local movement. When you buy local, the dollars stay in your community, they support Pennsylvania’s economy.”

They’re also looking for those interested in marketing and integrating the state’s industry into new or existing regional or statewide tourism initiatives.

Brewing is big business in Pennsylvania.

“The craft beer industry, specifically, is huge,” Powers said. “We’re number one in the nation with 3.7 million barrels of beer produced a year.”

Those interested in applying for a grant must submit a one-page concept paper and one-page draft budget to chariley@pa.gov by Friday, Aug. 2.