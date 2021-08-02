Pennsylvania Lottery sets record-breaking profit topping $1.3 billion

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from the Pennsylvania Lottery announced a record profit Monday of more than $1.3 billion benefitting older Pennsylvanians during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, this is the tenth consecutive year the Lottery has generated more than $1 billion for senior programs.

“We are extremely proud that we kept funds flowing to programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians during a year when many sorely needed this assistance,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the record profit was driven by more than $5.3 billion in traditional games, and nearly $887 million in sales from online play, which have become popular with players since their launch in May 2018.

“Our team is very passionate about our mission of responsibly generating funds for our commonwealth’s older residents. We are hard at work to make sure that we keep this momentum going and build on this success,” added Svitko.