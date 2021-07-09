Pennsylvania Lottery to host its first ever Facebook Live drawing July 11

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced plans to host its first ever Facebook Live event Sunday, giving Pennsylvanians the chance to win up to $7,777.

The event, called 7-11-21 LIVE, will take place on Sunday, July 11 at 7 p.m.

“Our 7-11-21 LIVE Scratch-Off game has already been very popular with our players. This Facebook Live event, which has the same theme and a unique date, gives our players additional chances to win prizes,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Offering fun and new ways players can enjoy our Lottery games allows us the ability to generate funds for vital programs that seniors rely on every day.”

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

To join the event, players must watch via the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official Facebook page and make a qualifying comment during the stream as directed by the page.

The possible cash prizes up for grabs are $77, $777, or $7,777. Forty participants will be randomly selected to win a prize determined during the event.