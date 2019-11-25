Pennsylvania man faked military record to collect VA benefits, feds say

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man faked a record as a decorated Navy SEAL and even claimed to have been a prisoner of war to collect over $300,000 in healthcare benefits from the Veterans’ Administration, federal prosecutors said.

Richard Meleski, 58, of Chalfont, was arrested and charged with healthcare fraud, mail fraud, stolen valor, creating fraudulent military discharge papers, and making false statements stemming from his scheme to defraud the VA.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain said Meleski never served a single day in the U.S. military but received healthcare before deserving military service members.

McSwain said Meleski filed for compensation for post-traumatic stress disorder he claimed to have suffered during an armed conflict in Beirut in which he had supposedly rescued injured teammates.

In his application for disability benefits for PTSD, Meleski also falsely claimed he had been awarded the Silver Star for his heroic actions.

He also submitted another application for compensation in which he used the obituaries of actual Navy SEALs, claiming that he had served alongside them, McSwain said.