Pennsylvania man secretly solicited strangers to rape woman, police say

MEYERSDALE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested after police say he solicited strangers to rape a female friend who was unaware of his scheme.

Roger D. Wahl, 68, of Meyersdale, fabricated an online dating profile portraying the 62-year-old woman and used it to communicate with several men. He asked the men to come to the woman’s home for sex, and he sent several nude photos of the woman he obtained by hiding a camera in her bathroom several years earlier, state police in Somerset said in a news release.

One of the men traveled to the woman’s home and was met instead by Wahl, who then solicited the man to rape the woman and indicated other men would potentially be solicited to do the same acts with him, police said.

Wahl also tampered with evidence by deleting the nude photos from his phone and communications from the online dating profile after he discovered police had spoken to the woman, the news release states.

He is charged with rape solicitation, identity theft, criminal use of a communication facility, invasion of privacy, reckless endangerment, and unlawful dissemination of intimate images.

He was placed in Somerset County Prison after failing to post $25,000 cash bail.