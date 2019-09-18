Pennsylvania man suspected of dropping explosives from drone

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Federal prosecutors suspect a Pennsylvania man used a drone to drop explosives on his ex-girlfriend’s property.

Jason Muzzicato, 44, hasn’t been charged with detonating any of the explosives that rattled a Northampton County neighbor over the spring and summer, but he is charged with knowingly operating an aircraft without registration. His attorney says that aircraft was a drone, Allentown television station WFMZ reports.

Muzzicato also is charged with illegally having weapons. Investigators say they found improvised explosives and nine guns when they raided his home. Muzzicato is not allowed to have guns because of a protection from abuse order filed against him.

Muzzicato’s attorney told WFMZ they are exploring a plea agreement.

Information and video from WFMZ; https://www.wfmz.com