SCOTTDALE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a western Pennsylvania man charged in the death of an 11-month-old child.

Derrick Anthony Bass, 29, is charged with homicide.

State police in Greensburg said the child died Saturday night at a home in East Huntington Township, in Westmoreland County.

Bass, also known as Hector, may have reddish hair and may be traveling with two juveniles, police said.