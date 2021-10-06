Pennsylvania National Guard receives six new black hawk helicopters

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania National Guard has six new helicopters at its aviation training site at Fort Indian Town Gap in Lebanon County.

The UH60V is a new model of the black hawk helicopter. It’s filled with upgrades including a digital glass cockpit and updated navigation systems. The gap is the first in the nation to receive the new chopper.

“We will train senior pilots from units, they’ll take that back and train other pilots so we can actually proliferate this greater. We’re the beacon, we’re the center, we train the trainers and then they train the soldiers or pilots at that point,” State Army Aviation Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Zerbe said.

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard is now training instructor pilots.