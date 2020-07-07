Pennsylvania native bikes from Atlanta to Pittsburgh to visit his family

A Pennsylvania native took the long way home to reunite with his family.

Chad Covol arrived in Pittsburgh Saturday after pedaling his bike from Atlanta, Georgia.

Chad says he got his crazy homecoming idea after the coronavirus outbreak left him with nothing to do. “With the pandemic and everything happening, I got laid off from my job about two months ago and decided instead of sitting around and being bored — decided by buying a bike and plan this trip and make my way up here to visit family and friends.”

Chad rode 130 miles a day, spending the night at hotels and campgrounds. He says he hadn’t owned or ridden a bike in the past 10 years and didn’t train for his incredible journey. The trip took him 24 days.

