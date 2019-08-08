HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents who live or work within 10 miles of a nuclear power plant can stock up on potassium iodide tablets this month.

Free potassium iodide, or KI tablets, will be available at several locations on Aug. 22, the Health Department announced Thursday.

Although Three Mile Island Generating Station is slated to close on Sept. 30, residents who live or work in the area are still encouraged to get their supply of KI tablets.

KI helps protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine.

“Emergency preparedness is an important aspect of public health, and having potassium iodide tablets for residents who live or work within 10 miles of a nuclear facility is an essential preparedness action in the case of a radiological emergency,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement.

Potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed to by state health officials or the governor.

Those picking up tablets will receive specific instructions from nurses regarding how many tablets they should take. The Health Department says KI can be taken by anyone as they are not allergic to it. It is safe for pregnant women, children, and infants.

KI tablets will be distributed from 2 -7 p.m on Aug. 22 at the locations listed below:

Beaver Valley Power Station

Beaver Valley Mall – Center at the Mall, 570 Beaver Valley Mall Blvd., Monaca

Limerick Generating Station

Keystone Fire Company, 240 North Walnut St., Boyertown

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station

East Drumore Township Municipal Building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville

Peach Bottom Recreation Center, 5 Pendyrus St., Delta

Susquehanna Steam Electric Station

Butler Township Municipal Building, 411 West Butler Dr., Drums

Luzerne County Community College – Public Safety Center, 1333 South Prospect St., Nanticoke

Salvation Army Community Corps Building, 320 W. 2nd St., Berwick

Three Mile Island Generating Station