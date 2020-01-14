Pennsylvania orders gas well plugged in fight over methane

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is warning Range Resources to fix a Marcellus Shale natural gas well that it maintains has leaked methane since 2011 and contaminated groundwater and streams in north-central Pennsylvania.

Wolf’s Department of Environmental Protection issued an order Monday that gives Range Resources two months to submit a plan to reduce the gas migration and after the department approves the plan, four months to submit a plan to plug the well. Range Resources contends that the methane in the groundwater is naturally-occurring.

Range has 30 days to appeal the order to the Environmental Hearing Board.

