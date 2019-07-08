Pennsylvania orders stronger reporting of campus sex assaults

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – New legislation in the state budget package aims to encourage reporting of sexual assaults on Pennsylvania’s college campuses.

Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing Monday to announce the new initiatives.

Colleges and universities must offer online, anonymous options for students to report sexual assaults. Another requirement protects students reporting sexual assault from being disciplined for violating school drug, alcohol, or other policies.

“I don’t want anyone to fear calling 911 to report a serious crime like rape because he or she might get a citation for something like underage drinking,” Wolf said. “We’re not going to rest until students can attend colleges and socialize with their friends without fear.”

The budget also includes $1 million for awarding It’s On Us grants to help colleges develop programs aimed at combating sexual assaults on campus.