Panel OKs bill to excuse volunteers’ student debt

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation that would offer student loan forgiveness to college graduates who volunteer as first responders is headed for a vote in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives.

House Bill 1786 was unanimously approved Wednesday by the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.

State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-Lawrence) said his proposal would establish a program to forgive up to $16,000 in loans after college graduates have served four years with an EMS agency, a volunteer fire company, or a volunteer rescue company.

Sainato said the measure addresses the declining number of volunteer firefighters with an effective recruitment tool that provides a “real-life” incentive to young Pennsylvanians struggling with student loan debt.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.