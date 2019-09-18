Panel OKs bill to excuse volunteers’ student debt

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation that would offer student loan forgiveness to college graduates who volunteer as first responders is headed for a vote in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives.
House Bill 1786 was unanimously approved Wednesday by the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-Lawrence) said his proposal would establish a program to forgive up to $16,000 in loans after college graduates have served four years with an EMS agency, a volunteer fire company, or a volunteer rescue company.
Sainato said the measure addresses the declining number of volunteer firefighters with an effective recruitment tool that provides a “real-life” incentive to young Pennsylvanians struggling with student loan debt.