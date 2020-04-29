Pennsylvania receives $34 million to provide essential services to seniors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As part of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 emergency, Pennsylvania has received $34 million to support services authorized by the Older Americans Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

These services include home-delivered meals; in-home care services; respite care and other support to families and caregivers; and information and referral services.

The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27. As a result, the Department of Health and Human Services announced a total of $955 million for states in grants from the Administration for Community Living. These funds help to meet the increasing needs of older adults and people with disabilities, during this pandemic, so that they can remain safe, independent, and healthy.

“This new funding will help the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and the Area Agencies on Aging support older adults,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. “These funds will go directly toward helping provide support services on the front lines of this crisis such as delivering meals, advocating for older adults in residential facilities and providing other essential services, such as protective services.”

CARES Act funding for Pennsylvania’s seniors includes: