Pennsylvania releases 2020 child abuse report, drop in CPS reports from 2019, rise in deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration released the 2020 annual Child Protective Services Report on Thursday.

The report found that the state saw the number of Child Protective Services reports went down by 22% from 2019. Substantiated reports also fell from 4,865 to 4,593. Substantiated reports are CPS reports that after investigation reveal that child abuse did occur.

There were increases in near-death incidents and fatalities in situations involving child abuse. In 2019, 93 children nearly died as a result of abuse while in 2020, the number rose to 115. When it came to deaths, there were 51 in 2019 that were a result of child abuse. In 2020, there were 73.

You can read the report in its entirety through the link here.