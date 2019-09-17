Pennsylvania reports 2019’s first human case of West Nile virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is reporting the first probable case of West Nile virus in 2019.

The departments of Health and Environmental Protection said infection was detected in a Philadelphia resident. Samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Officials reminded people to protect themselves from mosquitoes while outdoors and to remove standing water from around their homes. Mosquitos that transmit West Nile breed in areas with standing and stagnant water.