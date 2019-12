HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania health officials say this year’s flu season is already widespread.

The Health Department reported 2,667 laboratory-confirmed flu cases and five deaths as of Nov. 30.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine urged residents to get their flu vaccine if they have not done so already. Levine said everyone 6 months and older should get the vaccine each season.

It takes about two weeks for the antibodies from the vaccine to develop protection against infection.