Pennsylvania seeks public input on mental health resource needs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration wants the public’s input on how Pennsylvania can better support people’s mental health needs.

An online form introduced Thursday allows people to provide feedback and suggestions on mental health services. It’s part of the governor’s new “Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters” initiative.

“Having a way for all voices to be heard is critical to our goal of increasing access to mental health services, breaking down barriers, and detailing the ways we can meet the mental health needs of all,” Wolf said in a statement. “I encourage every Pennsylvanian to reach out via this online form to let us know their thoughts and suggestions.”

Wolf’s office said the state will not share any identifying information without the permission of those who submitted it, and forms may be submitted anonymously.

The online form is available now.