Pennsylvania sees rise in bobcat population

Pennsylvania’s bobcat population is growing.

According to the journal of fish and wildlife management says there are 20,000 of them throughout the commonwealth. The state game commission believes that there could be even more.

Actually seeing a bobcat in its natural habitat is rare but should you spot one, experts say don’t worry.

Officer Patrick Snickles of the Pennsylvania game commission adds, “Generally speaking you have nothing to fear as a matter of fact you should consider it a very positive thing to get a chance to see one.”

The game commission does note that there are two warning signs to look for with bobcats. If the bobcat is acting overly nice or overly aggressive it could have rabies.