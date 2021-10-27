Pennsylvania sees rise in rural housing sales

(WHTM) — There is a rural housing boom in Pennsylvania. In 2021, rural housing sales went up 7%, while urban sales went down 6%.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

What does this mean? The state and municipalities with increases won’t get the funding to match the increase.

“It’s a double-edged sword, it’s great that more people want to live and work in rural Pennsylvania and undoubtedly much of this is driven by the pandemic. People want to work and live in an area that’s not as congested, that has a great quality of life. But, at the same time, these housing sales largely occurred outside the census capture date,” Kyle Kopko, director for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, said.

The Center of Rural Pennsylvania will help counties collect data to see how this will impact the population.