Pennsylvania Sen. Toomey to join White House Task Force charged with economy restart

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) has been named to a bipartisan task force charged with assisting the Trump administration on developing a plan to reopen the economy.

Due to social distancing measures, Pennsylvania’s hospital capacity has not been overburdened by the COVID-19 crisis. That said, Toomey believes it is time for lawmakers, public health officials, and economists to begin developing a plan to reopen aspects of the economy.

“I appreciate President Trump appointing me to this task force and for the opportunity to speak with him about this today,” he said. “This week, I have spoken with local officials – Republicans and Democrats – from across Pennsylvania and one thing is clear: there are regions and sectors of our economy that can begin to reopen safely right now and not jeopardize hospital capacity.

“There are businesses, located in areas with very few COVID-19 cases, that both rely on a low-risk workforce and can comply with CDC social distancing guidelines. I look forward to working with my colleagues on plans to gradually and safely enable these businesses to reopen their doors.”