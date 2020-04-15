Pennsylvania Senate approves bill to reopen businesses following CDC guidelines, now faces Wolf

File-This feb. 5, 2019, file photo shows the dome of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. A bill that would have prohibited abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome was vetoed Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, by Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor. One day after it passed the Republican-controlled Legislature, Gov. Tom Wolf made good on a promise and rejected the legislation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate has voted 29-21 to approve a bill that could reopen businesses across the commonwealth that follow CDC guidelines.

This follows after the state House approved the bill 107-95 Tuesday evening, nearly along party lines.

If passed, Senate Bill 613 would require Gov. Tom Wolf to develop and implement a mitigation plan for businesses that align with the CDC and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Businesses would be eligible to reopen during the pandemic as long as they follow CDC health standards, according to CISA guidance.

Wolf began his order to close non-life sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania in mid-March.

This vote follows after Wolf and several neighboring state governors announced a joint effort on Monday to reopen states once the threat of COVID-19 has diminished.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine recently signed an order directing protection for critical workers who are employed at businesses that are authorized to maintain in-person operations during the COVID-19 disaster emergency.

The bill now faces the governor, who has three options. He could pass the legislation, veto it, or let it sit, which would then pass after 10 days if assembly is in session.