HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state senate passed a bill to redesign the system of higher education, but it doesn’t provide the $487 million of funding PASSHE requested.

It allows the board of governors to create, expand, and consolidate schools. The bill now goes back to the house for a vote, before heading to Governor Wolf.

PASSHE asked for a two percent funding increase to help with its budget problems as the 14 state school system faces declining enrollment.