Pennsylvania Senate may gamble on more gaming

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state is wrestling with a massive, Covid-19 created, budget deficit causing Pennsylvania’s Senate to wrestle with the question of increasing gambling opportunities across the commonwealth.

Technically, ‘games of skill’ and ‘video gaming terminals’ are machines, but to state lawmakers, they’re money trees and the Senate may try to prune them.

“We’re trying to bring in to the light of day, gaming, that’s going on that’s unregulated currently,” said majority leader Sen. Jake Corman (R-Centre). Corman emphasized that the machines are already out there, in pizza shops and convenience stores.

“They’re completely unregulated and completely unsupervised, even though they have signs that say you have to be over 21. No one is regulating or watching,” he said.

Corman wants the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to regulate them. He also wants the state to tax them and any place with a liquor license eligible to have them.

“I don’t see why we’re doing it right now,” said Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster). Martin worries about cannibalizing the PA Lottery and casinos, which are vehemently opposed to gaming machines anywhere but inside their establishments, pay $50 million for their licenses, and are taxed at nearly 60%.

“When you keep going after the same pie and divvy it up in smaller things, you’re gonna cost jobs in that industry as well,” Martin said.

Sen. John Yudichak (I-Luzerne/Carbon) remains undecided.

“We want to protect those casino jobs,” said Yudichak, who has one casino in his district and another nearby. He also understands, however, that his state’s finances have been sickened by Covid-19.

“There’s a revenue problem we have in Pennsylvania. There’s a deficit of anywhere from $2 to $3 billion. That’s a serious deficit,” he added.

Investigative reporters from Spotlight and the Caucus reported last week that a VGT company hosted a fundraiser in Las Vegas last fall for Sen. Joe Scarnati (R-Jefferson), the President Pro Tempore. Now, the VGT expansion bill seems to be fast-tracked in the GOP-controlled Senate. Corman dismisses any inference of impropriety.

“You could go down that road on every issue in this building,” Corman said. “The governor signs a big state contract for state employees after AFSCME endorses him in his campaign. There’s money on both sides of this issue. There’s a lot of money trying to get us to do nothing on this issue because they’re enjoying being unregulated and untaxed out there.”

And, of course, casinos are spending a lot of money to block any bill that allows VGT’s or games of skill to legally proliferate.

Inside the Senate, there’s both strong support and strong opposition.

“I think, and from what I hear, there’s people that think we already have enough gaming in Pennsylvania,” Martin said.

“I think it’s good public policy,” Corman said. “I’ll defend this as policy to anybody, anytime, any day.”

Where does the governor stand on the issue?

In a statement, Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokeswoman said that he fears any new gaming would siphon money away from existing gaming like the lottery.