Pennsylvania Senate passes bill targeting repeat DUI offenders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate has approved legislation to increase penalties and require the use of electronic technology to continuously monitor repeat DUI offenders.

Senate Bill 773 was sent to the state House on Tuesday by a vote of 43-6.

The bill would require people arrested for a third DUI or higher to wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device. The devices are strapped to the wearer and randomly sample perspiration for alcohol, then transmit the results to a court-designated monitoring agency.

State Sen. Tom Killion (R-Chester/Delaware) said his proposal also would increase jail time for those convicted of three DUIs or more.

People convicted of a fourth offense would face a 5-10 year sentence rather than the current 3.5-7 years. Those convicted of a fifth DUI or higher would face a prison term of 10-20 years.

People convicted of a third DUI would have to serve the sentence consecutively to any other sentence they are serving.

The bill also increases from one to two years the required time for anti-DUI interlock devices on any vehicle operated by a person with three or more DUI convictions.