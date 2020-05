File-This feb. 5, 2019, file photo shows the dome of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. A bill that would have prohibited abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome was vetoed Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, by Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor. One day after it passed the Republican-controlled Legislature, Gov. Tom Wolf made good on a promise and rejected the legislation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senate Republicans are demanding answers about the Liquor Control Board’s decision to shut down stores when Gov. Wolf announced his business closure mandate.

Lawmakers say the board did not put this decision up for a vote and are now questioning its legality. The board later reopened stores for curbside pick up and delivery.