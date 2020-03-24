Live Now
Pennsylvania Senate to hold remote session, consider coronavirus relief efforts

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Senate anticipates convening online Wednesday at 11 a.m. to consider several coronavirus relief measures that would help Pennsylvanians impacted.

The meeting will be held online for the first time, which is to help curtail threat of exposure and spread of the virus. The stream will be held at https://pasenategop.com.

Potential measures include changing the date of Pennsylvania’s primary election, updating Unemployment Compensation laws to extend relief to affected employees, changing provisions of the School Code to address missed instructional time for students, and support healthcare facilities and workers that are on the front lines of Pennsylvania’s efforts to treat patients affected by the virus.

