Pennsylvania Senator introduces to bill cracking down on monument vandalism

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania senator is pushing back against people who may have qualms with monuments in the commonwealth.

Right now there’s a national debate regarding what some monuments represent: a moment in history or racial intimidation. State Sen. Doug Mastriano is looking to shield all of the monuments, stating that American history is under assault.

The Republican senator was in Gettysburg on Thursday to introduce SB 1321, which would withhold state support from municipalities and local governments, including grant funding for those who refuse to uphold federal, state and local laws protecting public monuments, memorials, and statues from vandalism.

Additionally, the legislation would mandate that the state attorney general prosecute any vandalism of the state’s monuments and would also strengthen existing penalties for vandalism.

A recent executive order by the White House says people have the right to peacefully advocate for the removal of any monument, but not the right to damage or remove it.

