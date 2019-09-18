Pennsylvania senator proposes 9/11 observance bill for schools

A Pennsylvania State Trooper pauses in front of the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. before a Service of Remembrance Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, as the nation marks the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The Wall of Names honor the 40 people killed in the crash of Flight 93. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would establish a moment of silence in schools in observance of the September 11 terror attacks.

Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, York) said the vast majority of children attending school were not alive in 2001 when terrorists hijacked planes that crashed into the World Trade Center and Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Mastriano, a retired combat veteran, said his bill will ensure students never forget about 9/11.

“It is disheartening that the horrific events of this day, which will never be forgotten by Americans across the country, are not officially memorialized by Pennsylvania students,” Mastriano said in a statement.

“I am simply encouraging our schools to set aside time during the anniversary of September 11 to reflect upon what happened and to educate our youth about the importance of the commemoration,” he added.

“My legislation is aimed at the remembrance of the thousands of civilians and emergency responders who lost their lives or were wounded that day.”