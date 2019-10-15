Pennsylvania senators unveil bill to legalize recreational marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania senators have introduced legislation that would legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Senate Bill 350 would allow people ages 21 and older to use marijuana, and it provides for automatic expungement of previous criminal convictions.

State Sens. Leach (D-Montgomery/Delaware) and Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) said their proposal would bring in an estimated $500 million of tax revenue during the first full fiscal year of operation. They said that money would go to school districts, which could use the funding however they choose.

Under the bill, a person with a $50 annual permit could grow up to 10 plants for personal use in their own homes. They could give the marijuana they grow to others 21 and older but may not sell it.

The bill allows for home delivery of marijuana from dispensaries. Deliverer permits would cost $50 each year.

Use lounges would allow people to smoke or consume their own marijuana in a public place, but marijuana could not be sold or traded there. A use lounge permit would cost $1,000 annually.

A micro-grower with a $250 permit could grow up to 150 plants in their homes and sell to processors and dispensaries but could not use their marijuana or sell directly to consumers.

Dispensary permits would cost $5,000 annually. A grower permit would cost $100,000 and $10,000 to renew each year.

