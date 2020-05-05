Pennsylvania shooting ranges to reopen for counties entering ‘yellow phase’

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 20: Emma Adams of South Australia reloading during the Australia Olympic Games 50 metre Three Position Rifle Women Nomination Trials at Target Rifle South Australia on March 20, 2020 (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Tuesday that its offices will reopen May 8 alongside shooting ranges on state game lands for counties upgraded to the yellow phase of Gov. Wolf’s three-part reopening plan.

Within those counties, any rifle, shotgun, pistol and archery ranges on state game lands will be reopened.

The shooting ranges scheduled to reopen include: State Game Lands 24 in Forest County; State Game Lands 72 in Clarion County; State Game Lands 109 in Erie County; State Game Lands 176 in Centre County; and State Game Lands 77 in Clearfield County.

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said the reopening of shooting ranges is a step toward resuming routine schedules that have changed as a result of the health crisis.

“The closing of shooting ranges on game lands impacted hunters and target shooters who rely on those ranges for practice,” Burhans said. “I’m pleased to announce this round of range openings and look forward to the next. If each of us continues to strive to stay safe and follows the state Department of Health’s guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, it only can contribute to the further easing of restrictions that will allow for the reopening of additional ranges.”

Future changes regarding the opening of additional game lands shooting ranges will be announced by the game commission.

The commission closed all shooting ranges on state game lands in late March in accordance with Wolf’s statewide closure. Work restrictions left the commission without staffing to service ranges, which require regular upkeep.

30 shooting ranges on game lands are maintained by the game commission. The ranges may be used during regular hours by anyone with a valid hunting or furtaker license, or shooting-range permit.

Pennsylvania’s 1.6 million acres of game land have remained open for public access throughout the pandemic, and all hunting seasons and bag limits have remained in effect.

“We encourage everyone to continue to take precautionary measures during this time and to continue to be safe and responsible as we get through the next few weeks together,” Burhans said.

Counties slated to start reopening on Friday include Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren counties.

