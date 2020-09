HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Folks who want Pennsylvania Skill machines to be made permanently legal in the commonwealth want what they call an “illegal casino” to be shut down.

Pace-O-Matic made the announcement today in Lancaster County saying their machines are legal and ones that aren’t their’s are not legal and should be shut down. Opponents have contended, however, that any machine that isn’t inside a casino is illegal.

Pace-O-Matic wants legislative action to ensure its machines are legal.