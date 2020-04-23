Pennsylvania slashes COVID-19 death toll by 201

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has slashed the state’s COVID-19 death toll by 201, saying probable deaths it had previously included in the count were eliminated after further investigation.

The death toll stood at 1,421 on Thursday, down from 1,622 reported a day earlier.

The number of deaths confirmed by a positive virus test actually rose overnight by 69. But Health Secretary Rachel Levine says hundreds of probable deaths were removed from the official toll after further investigation.

A probable death is one in which a coroner lists COVID-19 as the cause or contributing cause, but the deceased was not tested for the virus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)