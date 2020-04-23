Pennsylvania slashes COVID-19 death toll by 201

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has slashed the state’s COVID-19 death toll by 201, saying probable deaths it had previously included in the count were eliminated after further investigation.
The death toll stood at 1,421 on Thursday, down from 1,622 reported a day earlier.
The number of deaths confirmed by a positive virus test actually rose overnight by 69. But Health Secretary Rachel Levine says hundreds of probable deaths were removed from the official toll after further investigation.
A probable death is one in which a coroner lists COVID-19 as the cause or contributing cause, but the deceased was not tested for the virus.
