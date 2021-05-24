Pennsylvania Speaker of the House calls for Bureau of Election Audits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler introduced legislation on Monday that seeks to establish a state Bureau of Election Audits under the office of the state’s Auditor General.

The bureau would conduct result-confirming audits of each election in the Commonwealth. The audits will look at factors such as voting equipment, absentee and mail-in ballots and routine performance checks every five years.

Additionally, the bureau would be required to provide corrective action plans to address any errors discovered in the audit.

“Even a shred of uncertainty in the results of our elections is enough to shake the bedrock of what we stand for in this country,” Cutler said. “We must make strides to grow trust in our processes, and a thorough, independent audit of every election in our Commonwealth is a step towards ensuring the public’s trust.”

The bureau would be established with an appropriation in the state budget of $3.1 million. The legislation will be considered by the House State Government Committee.