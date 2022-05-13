HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police has announced the graduation of 103 cadets from the academy in Hershey ahead of their placement into troopers across the commonwealth.

“Being a trooper is a difficult undertaking,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “It is sometimes only self-rewarding, many times perilous, and at all times demanding. It is not a job; it is a way of life.”

Below is a list of where each graduated cadet will be reporting on May 23:

Troop A, Greensburg

  • Monica M. Carl
  • Gordon C. Matson

Troop B, Uniontown

  • John H. Matlick Jr.

Troop B, Waynesburg

  • Mitchell A. Fillmore

Troop C, Lewis Run

  • Justin M. Schmader
  • Bryan A. Stahlman

Troop C, Marienville

  • Andrew W. Greenawalt
  • Nicholas C. Payne

Troop C, Punxsutawney

  • Elliott T. Neeper

Troop D. Kittanning

  • Cory J. Lemasters

Troop E, Corry

  • Tyler W. Andrzejczak
  • Zachariah J. Erdman

Troop E, Erie

  • Austin M. Roache
  • Brett T. Thompson
  • Brock A. Westerbeck

Troop E, Franklin

  • Trevor A. Buckley

Troop E, Meadville

  • Seth R. Baker
  • Joseph D. Sager Jr.
  • Brandon J. Young

Troop F, Coudersport

  • Anthony Lorenc
  • Lucas G. Roshannon

Troop F, Emporium

  • Nicholas P. Straub

Troop F, Lamar

  • Bradley M. Derk

Troop F, Mansfield

  • Luke J. Hook
  • Mitchell H. Kerrick
  • Brandon J. Wilson

Troop F, Milton

  • Sean J. Doherty
  • Gideon F. Green

Troop F, Montoursville

  • Lee G. Holt
  • William H. Snyder
  • Jeffrey J. Urban
  • Logan D. Womelsdorf

Troop F, Selinsgrove

  • Jacob J. Kozma

Troop G, Bedford

  • Sander R. Vanoutryve

Troop G. Lewistown

  • Jarrett M. Cavalet

Troop G, McConnellsburg

  • Ty M. Diehl

Troop H. Carlisle

  • David A. McFarland Jr.
  • Edwin Paramo De La Rosa
  • Fletcher L. Hart

Troop H, Chambersburg

  • Nicole A. Gripp
  • Shannon D. Jones
  • Benjamen L. Maudie
  • Zackery L. Mothersbaugh
  • Michael D. Nolan
  • Kem K. Parada
  • Benjamin A. Ruiz
  • Joshua A. Shane
  • Anthony J. Sinagoga
  • Bret T. Smalt
  • Michael J. Smith
  • James R. Watters

Troop H, Gettysburg

  • Hunter T. Jones
  • Brynn M. Markley
  • Heather N. Mueller
  • Dominic J. Schmidt
  • Nicole L. White
  • Brandon L. Witherite

Troop H, Harrisburg

  • Osayomwonbor Algbedo
  • Logan J. Levan
  • Molly A. Thompson

Troop H. Newport

  • Cody C. Bainbridge
  • Noah Myers
  • Ahmed M. Usman

Troop J, Avondale

  • Forrest I. Allen
  • Eric E. Barmore II
  • Kenneth C. French
  • Brian A. Gonzalez

Troop J, Embreeville

  • Yochi E. Charleus
  • Stephon G. Galka
  • Joshua E. Mease

Troop J, York

  • Eduardo D. Beleno
  • Henry Burns IV
  • Robert W. Miller

Troop K. Media

  • Matthew C. Gaeta
  • Michael S. Gormley
  • Edward D. Lawless
  • John C. Lindeborn

Troop K, Philadelphia

  • Daniel Digiuseppe
  • Billy B. Killen
  • Kevin Kovacs
  • Israel J. Martinez
  • Matthew D. Nikisher
  • Domenic J. Oliveri
  • Troy M. Van Houten

Troop K, Skippack

  • Anthony Rodriguez
  • Melissa M. Zukowski

Troop M, Dublin

  • Kacey I. Hughes
  • Ludwig Ogando

Troop M, Fogelsville

  • John M. Jakobsen V
  • William A. Moyer
  • Adam M. Sajone

Troop N, Stroudsburg

  • Richard B. Balderrama
  • Joshua C. Bullock
  • Kyle P. Cwalinski
  • David Dewitt
  • Jacob M. Grassley
  • Timothy J. Lindner
  • Zachary R. Mascelli
  • Michael G. Minsavage
  • Sean M. Mullins
  • Michael A. Orobello
  • Jenna D. Pacella
  • Bailey M. Walck

Four cadets received special awards during Friday’s ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County.