HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police has announced the graduation of 103 cadets from the academy in Hershey ahead of their placement into troopers across the commonwealth.
“Being a trooper is a difficult undertaking,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “It is sometimes only self-rewarding, many times perilous, and at all times demanding. It is not a job; it is a way of life.”
Below is a list of where each graduated cadet will be reporting on May 23:
Troop A, Greensburg
- Monica M. Carl
- Gordon C. Matson
Troop B, Uniontown
- John H. Matlick Jr.
Troop B, Waynesburg
- Mitchell A. Fillmore
Troop C, Lewis Run
- Justin M. Schmader
- Bryan A. Stahlman
Troop C, Marienville
- Andrew W. Greenawalt
- Nicholas C. Payne
Troop C, Punxsutawney
- Elliott T. Neeper
Troop D. Kittanning
- Cory J. Lemasters
Troop E, Corry
- Tyler W. Andrzejczak
- Zachariah J. Erdman
Troop E, Erie
- Austin M. Roache
- Brett T. Thompson
- Brock A. Westerbeck
Troop E, Franklin
- Trevor A. Buckley
Troop E, Meadville
- Seth R. Baker
- Joseph D. Sager Jr.
- Brandon J. Young
Troop F, Coudersport
- Anthony Lorenc
- Lucas G. Roshannon
Troop F, Emporium
- Nicholas P. Straub
Troop F, Lamar
- Bradley M. Derk
Troop F, Mansfield
- Luke J. Hook
- Mitchell H. Kerrick
- Brandon J. Wilson
Troop F, Milton
- Sean J. Doherty
- Gideon F. Green
Troop F, Montoursville
- Lee G. Holt
- William H. Snyder
- Jeffrey J. Urban
- Logan D. Womelsdorf
Troop F, Selinsgrove
- Jacob J. Kozma
Troop G, Bedford
- Sander R. Vanoutryve
Troop G. Lewistown
- Jarrett M. Cavalet
Troop G, McConnellsburg
- Ty M. Diehl
Troop H. Carlisle
- David A. McFarland Jr.
- Edwin Paramo De La Rosa
- Fletcher L. Hart
Troop H, Chambersburg
- Nicole A. Gripp
- Shannon D. Jones
- Benjamen L. Maudie
- Zackery L. Mothersbaugh
- Michael D. Nolan
- Kem K. Parada
- Benjamin A. Ruiz
- Joshua A. Shane
- Anthony J. Sinagoga
- Bret T. Smalt
- Michael J. Smith
- James R. Watters
Troop H, Gettysburg
- Hunter T. Jones
- Brynn M. Markley
- Heather N. Mueller
- Dominic J. Schmidt
- Nicole L. White
- Brandon L. Witherite
Troop H, Harrisburg
- Osayomwonbor Algbedo
- Logan J. Levan
- Molly A. Thompson
Troop H. Newport
- Cody C. Bainbridge
- Noah Myers
- Ahmed M. Usman
Troop J, Avondale
- Forrest I. Allen
- Eric E. Barmore II
- Kenneth C. French
- Brian A. Gonzalez
Troop J, Embreeville
- Yochi E. Charleus
- Stephon G. Galka
- Joshua E. Mease
Troop J, York
- Eduardo D. Beleno
- Henry Burns IV
- Robert W. Miller
Troop K. Media
- Matthew C. Gaeta
- Michael S. Gormley
- Edward D. Lawless
- John C. Lindeborn
Troop K, Philadelphia
- Daniel Digiuseppe
- Billy B. Killen
- Kevin Kovacs
- Israel J. Martinez
- Matthew D. Nikisher
- Domenic J. Oliveri
- Troy M. Van Houten
Troop K, Skippack
- Anthony Rodriguez
- Melissa M. Zukowski
Troop M, Dublin
- Kacey I. Hughes
- Ludwig Ogando
Troop M, Fogelsville
- John M. Jakobsen V
- William A. Moyer
- Adam M. Sajone
Troop N, Stroudsburg
- Richard B. Balderrama
- Joshua C. Bullock
- Kyle P. Cwalinski
- David Dewitt
- Jacob M. Grassley
- Timothy J. Lindner
- Zachary R. Mascelli
- Michael G. Minsavage
- Sean M. Mullins
- Michael A. Orobello
- Jenna D. Pacella
- Bailey M. Walck
Four cadets received special awards during Friday’s ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County.