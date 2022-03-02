HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ­– The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sean McKenzie, a PSP corporal, on Tuesday for various charges relating to child pornography.

McKenzie is assigned to Troop T, New Stanton, and has been suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him.

McKenzie enlisted in the State Police in June 2008 and graduated as a member of the 127th cadet class.

The following felony charges were filed by the PSP Southwest Computer Crimes Task Force in District Court 10-3-10 in Westmoreland County:

Sexual Abuse of Children / Photographing, Videotaping, Depicting on Computer or Filming Sexual Acts, 18 Pa. C.S. §6312(b)(2), one count;

Sexual Abuse of Children / Child Pornography, 18 Pa. C.S. §6312(d), 21 counts;

Sexual Abuse of Children / Dissemination of Photographs, Videotapes, Computer Depictions and Films, 18 Pa. C.S. §6312(c), 10 counts; and

Criminal Use of Communication Facility, 18 Pa. C.S. §7512(a), two counts.

McKenzie was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Tyburski, and bail was set at $500,000. According to court documents, McKenzie was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison and was unable to post bail.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

A preliminary hearing has been tentatively set for March 9, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Magisterial District Court 10-3-10.