EAST MARLBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Avondale are looking for the man who stole Lego sets worth nearly $600.

State Police say the two suspects stole the Legos at the Walmart Supercenter on Schoolhouse Road in Chester County on March 24.

One suspect is described as a white male, 6’, 180 -220 lbs., with a brown beard. He was wearing red and black shoes, blue jeans, yellow safety jacket, and a green knit hat. The second suspect is described as a white female, 5’8”, heavy set, with brown/blonde hair worn in a ponytail. She was wearing pink boots, pink hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a brown jacket.

The suspects fled in the pictured 2004-2009 dark blue Dodge Durango with two stickers located on the driver’s side rear windshield and one sticker located on the middle of the windshield and a partial PA registration of KXC3 or LXC3.

Any person with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online through CrimeWatch.