Pennsylvania State Police looking for man accused of indecent exposure

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly flashed his genitals twice at Weis Markets employees in Muncy.

Police report that the man exposed himself to a female employee in the store’s parking lot around 4:15 p.m. July 16, 2020. He then fled after getting into a black Chevrolet pickup truck with blue-tinted headlights depicted below.

Photo: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

Police say the man returned the following day around 7:46 p.m. and exposed himself to another female employee in the same parking lot before fleeing.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

