Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Bristol Township man

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police need the public’s help in finding a Bristol Township man who was reported missing.

81-year-old Harry Beck was last seen in the area of Logan Avenue in Bristol Township, Bucks County at around 6:15 p.m. Beck is listed at five feet, ten inches tall, and weighing 190 pounds. He is bald with hazel-colored eyes. According to police, he was seen wearing a blue button-down shirt over a blue t-shirt with jeans, white sneakers, and a baseball hat of an unknown color. Beck is driving a 2019 red Ford Escape with Pennsylvania license plate KWJ-2087.

Anyone with any information on Beck or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Bristol Township Police Department at 215-716-1396.