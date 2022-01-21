Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing elderly Montgomery County man

(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are in need of help finding a Montgomery County man who may be endangered.

John Stevens was last seen around Sweetbriar Road in Upper Merion Township on Friday, Jan. 21 at around 2 p.m. Stevens is described as a white male standing at five feet eight inches and weighing 180 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes and is believed to be driving a silver 2009 Hyundai Sonata with Pennsylvania license plate RR7629.

Police believe Stevens may be at special risk of harm or may be confused. Anyone with any information on Stevens’ whereabouts is asked to call Upper Marion Township Police at 610-265-3232.