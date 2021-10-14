Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing man last seen in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an elderly man who went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

The missing man is William O’Sullivan. He is 89-years-old and is 5′ 7″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel-colored eyes.

Police say O’Sullivan is driving a light blue 2003 Chrysler Sebring with Pennsylvania license plate FDJ-1647. He was last seen in the area of Parkview Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Police also say O’Sullivan is at special risk of injury and may be confused.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police immediately by contacting 911 or the Middletown Township Police Department at 215-750-3845.