Pennsylvania State Police making adjustments to non-emergency calls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police is changing the way troopers respond to non-emergency calls. Starting Wednesday, troopers will limit the time they spend in public and will handle more calls over the phone.

“We are still responding to any type of emergency, burglaries in progress, robberies, crashes, assaults, anything that needs immediate assistance, we will be there for them,” said Trooper Brent Miller, Communications Director.

Incidents like identity theft cases, bad checks, lost and found items, or a general request to speak with a trooper will be handled over the phone.

“Our goal is to keep the public as safe as possible, as well as keeping our own troopers safe,” said Trooper Miller.

The change comes just one day after Pennsylvania State Police announced a trooper tested positive for COVID-19, but Miller says this new protocol was up for discussion when the first case of the virus was reported in the state.

“Our command staff is looking at things that we can shift and things we can do differently to keep our members and the public safe,” said Trooper Miller.

State police also ask the public to avoid visiting their local barracks if they’re experiencing flu-like symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who was tested for COVID-19.