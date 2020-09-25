Pennsylvania State Police report child abduction in Montgomery County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State police recently sent out an amber alert and are looking for 7-year-old Giselle Torres, who was abducted by Juan Pablo Torres.
Giselle is described as 4’0, with brown eyes, brown hair, and wearing a white tank top and purple tights. She was last seen around 2:18 p.m. Friday at Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park.
Her reported abductor, 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres, is described as 5’4, 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing body armor, a facemask, and glasses. Police say he is driving either a black or white Dodge Charger.
Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911 or the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600. More information can be found here.
The amber alert was sent for Montgomery County.
