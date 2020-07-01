Pennsylvania State Police reports recent spike in DUIs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say it is seeing an uptick in DUI reports over the past two weeks.

State police say the increase is due to more counties moving into the green phase and more people going to restaurants and bars.

Troopers will conduct impaired driving enforcement details heading into the holiday weekend.

Despite the uptick–state police say because of the pandemic — DUI reports are actually down 48% compared to this time last year.

