Pennsylvania State Police settled a sex discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday.

At issue, the Physical Readiness Test that’s given to those who want to join the state police force. Most men pass the test, but only 70% of women did.

The lawsuit says the physical tests are not required to do that job and unfairly screen out women.

Under the settlement, state police will pay more than $2 million into a compensation fund to offer entry-level trooper jobs with retroactive seniority to 65 women.