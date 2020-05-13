Pennsylvania State Police to maintain governor’s shutdown order

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police anticipate a proactive approach toward counties that will go from red to yellow this Friday.

In regards to counties looking to forcefully reopen, they say that county rules don’t override state orders.

“We would again, encourage compliance and likely engage in a conversation with the Department of Health to determine whether or not the department would want to pursue some sort of closure order for the business,” says Lt. Scott Price.

State police have already issued 329 warnings across the state and given a citation to a Lebanon County business.