HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police Department announces a trooper has tested positive for COVID-19.

State Police say the affected trooper is the only PSP personnel to test positive to date.

Officials say the affected trooper has been self-quarantining at home since March 19. Another trooper who had close contact with the affected trooper is also self-quarantining as a precaution.

They did not release the information regarding which county that trooper was serving.