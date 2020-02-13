Pennsylvania sues extended warranty company over alleged repair scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The attorney general’s office has filed a lawsuit that accuses a Pennsylvania-based extended automobile warranty company of scamming people in multiple states.

The lawsuit alleges Delta Auto Protect of Exton sold vehicle service and repair contracts to thousands of people but refused to cover the repairs promised under contract.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he is seeking restitution for Delta customers who paid for warranties and didn’t get the coverage they were promised, paid out-of-pocket costs to repair their vehicles, and tried to cancel their policies but didn’t receive refunds.

The lawsuit also seeks restitution for repair shops that didn’t get paid.

People who believe they were victimized by Delta’s business practices should submit a complaint with the attorney general’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, call the bureau’s hotline at 1-800-441-2555, or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.