Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht to self-quarantine with family

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Supreme Court Justice David Wecht announced Tuesday in a release, he will self-quarantine with his family after one of his children tested presumptively positive on Monday for COVID-19 after studying abroad.

