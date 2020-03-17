Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht to self-quarantine with family

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Supreme Court Justice David Wecht announced Tuesday in a release, he will self-quarantine with his family after one of his children tested presumptively positive on Monday for COVID-19 after studying abroad.
