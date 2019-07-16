Pennsylvania takes aim at spotted lanternfly

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania officials are dedicating millions of dollars toward trying to contain and eradicate the spotted lanternfly.

The invasive insect has spread to 15 counties in the state.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding on Tuesday visited a section of Dauphin County that has been populated by the insect.

As part of the recently signed Pennsylvania Farm Bill, the state’s Rapid Response Disaster Readiness Account will provide $3-million toward containment.

The USDA has also dedicated more than $6-million toward Pennsylvania’s efforts to battle the insect.

“Pennsylvania is sort of ground zero for the spotted lanternfly in the United States,” Redding said. “It is invasive in many ways. It’s invasive environmentally. It’s invasive economically. It’s invasive socially. How do we control and how do we respond as a state to that is really important.”

The spotted lanternfly is native to Southeast Asia. It was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014.